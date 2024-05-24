4-Star CB Adonyss Currie Spurns Longhorns, Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to excel on the recruiting trail, and have added another stellar piece to the 2025 class.
On Friday, four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie committed to the Aggies over over Miami, Nebraska, and Texas.
All glory to God, I’m just tryna put on for my city,” Curry told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Curry currently ranks as the The Quartz Hill (Lancaster, CA) star currently ranks as the No. 65 player in the nation, No. 7 cornerback and No. 3 player in California per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also a consensus four-star recruit. 247Sports is the highest on Curry, ranking him No. 42 in the nation overall, the No. 5 cornerback and No. 3 player in the state.
"I like the new staff at A&M and it feels like I'm a priority for them," Curry told 247Sports. "I'm talking to not just one or two coaches but several on the staff. Coach (Ishmael) Aristide, the DB coach is the one who offered me but I've also talked with coach Elko, coach (Jay) Bateman (DC) and coach (Jordan) Peterson (co-DC). They feel I can come in and be an impact guy early and if not right away, at least compete for early playing time so I'm excited for that visit."
With his commitment, the Aggies now hold the No. 10 class in the nation, shooting up from No. 12, and jumping Oklahoma and Florida State in the process.
Curry now becomes the second-highest rated recruit in the Aggies 2025 class, behind only five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.
He is now the 11th four-star recruit or better to commit to the program thus far, joining Longstreet, corners Cobey Sellers, Jamar Beal-Goines and Deyjhon Pettaway, interior offensive linemen Marcus Garcia and Connor Carty, offensive tackle Jonte Newman, running back Deondrae Riden and linebacker Kelvion Riggins. Curry is also the second cornerback to commit to the Aggies in recent days, with Sellers pledging to the program on May 11.