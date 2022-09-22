Former Texas A&M Starter Zach Calzada To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery At Auburn

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada was expected to be the favorite to win the starting job at Auburn. Now, his season has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Calzada will undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and apply for a medical redshirt. Calzada did not play a single snap in all three games to begin the year for the Tigers.

Calzada, a native of Sugar Hill, Ga., elected to leave College Station following the team's 27-24 loss to LSU in November. Initially pegged to be the backup to Haynes King, Calzada started the final 10 games after King suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 against Colorado.

As the Aggies' starter, Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 56.1 percent of his passes. He posted a 6-4 record, helping A&M finish 8-4 on the season.

Calzada will forever be remembered for his heroics against top-ranked Alabama last October. Throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns, the sophomore guided the Aggies to a 41-38 victory, making Jimbo Fisher the first former assistant to take down Nick Saban.

The injury isn't new for Calzada. Following the Aggies' loss in Baton Rouge, Calzada underwent surgery in the offseason. Despite arriving on campus in January, Calzada did not practice with the Tigers this spring as he was still recovering from the procedure.

According to several reports, Calzada is expected to be back throwing for the Tigers come spring of 2023. It is unclear if he will remain with the program after starting the season off as Auburn's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

The loss of Calzada marks the second quarterback to be sidelined due to upper-body injuries. Last week, starter T.J. Finley injured his right shoulder during the Tigers' 42-12 loss against Penn State at home. According to Tigers' coach Bryan Harsin, Finley will be out for Saturday's game against Missouri.

Harsin did not confirm the longevity of Finley's injury, meaning the Aggies could face freshman dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford when they travel to Auburn on Nov. 12. Ashford, who transferred from Oregon this offseason, has played in all three games for the Tigers, throwing for 245 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and rushing for 158 yards.

The No. 23 Aggies are set to face No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday at 6 p.m.

