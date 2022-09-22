Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada set to undergo surgery

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is set to undergo surgery, according to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live (On3).

With starter TJ Finley out with an injury, this means backup QB Robby Ashford and fourth-string redshirt freshman Holden Geriner will be the Tigers' two options moving forward. Trey Lindsey is the fifth-string (would be third-string in this case) quarterback on roster.

It's already getting a little thin at some major positions for Auburn.

Calzada transferred into the program back in January with hopes of taking the reins of the starting quarterback job. After dislocating his shoulder (coincidentally) against the Tigers in November of last season, Calzada sat out most of the spring following a shoulder surgery. He participated in few non-contact drills, but did not get the green light until summer workouts.

"There’s going to be no contact, there’s no helmets, no pads, anything like that, so he’s going to get all the reps he needs in the summertime," Harsin said following the spring. "Those guys will all split them up, and he’ll get his equal share, and then come August, it’s full-go. He’s got to be ready to play."

The former A&M quarterback worked hard during the summer, as evidenced by the multitude of videos he and his trainer released on social media.

There were rumors of a re-aggravated shoulder injury heading into the fall that prevented Calzada from participating at full capacity during the quarterback competition Auburn held during camp.

TJ Finley won the starting job following the battle but has now been sidelined with a shoulder injury of his own.

Bryan Harsin was asked directly about Calzada's health during last Monday's press conference.

“Do you know something I don't?" Harsin asked the reporter. "Yeah. He’s competing like everybody else. Every single week those guys get opportunities, and we try to play the best players. Again, that’s what happens from Sunday through Friday.”

Harsin was also asked if the staff considered putting Calzada into the game during a 41-12 blowout loss to Penn State last week.

“I think we wanted to keep Robby in there and let him keep playing. He got an opportunity to get in there and do that. So we’ll see. That’ll be something … we’ll evaluate everything as we go into this week. That’s what we always do. And see what’s going to be the best combination for us to be prepared and ready to go out there and play against Missouri.”

During his time at Texas A&M, Calzada completed 55.8% of his passes for 2,318 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

