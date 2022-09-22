The Auburn quarterback situation is in serious flux heading into Saturday’s SEC contest with Missouri.

Starting quarterback T.J. Finley is set to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury and quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, which will sideline him for the season. Calzada is expected to apply for a medical redshirt, which would give him three seasons of eligibility if granted. The news of Calzada’s impending surgery was first reported by Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live.

Finley’s injury to his shoulder was sustained in last Saturday’s 41–12 blowout loss to Penn State. As for Calzada, this is the second surgery he will undergo on his labrum in his non-throwing shoulder since initially suffering the injury last November against Auburn, when he was still the starting quarterback at Texas A&M.

Auburn will now head into Saturday’s tilt with Missouri with the quarterback position occupied by two scholarship freshmen. Redshirt-freshman Robby Ashford, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception last Saturday against Penn State, is the expected starter on Saturday, per Hokanson. Holden Geriner, a true freshman, will serve as Ashford’s backup, but is also expected to play. If Geriner plays, it will be his first college game.

The precarious quarterback situation is ill-timed for coach Bryan Harsin, who finds himself on the hot seat following the disastrous performance against Penn State in Week 3.

Harsin getting things turned around (and fast) for the 2–1 Tigers will be imperative as he attempts to keep his job as coach. SEC play is expected to be rocky for Auburn, and now becomes even more difficult with the loss of quality depth at the quarterback position.

