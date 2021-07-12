Are The Aggies In The Running For Another 2022 Elite 11 Finalist QB?

Texas A&M looks to be in consideration for an athletic Elite 11 Finalist out of Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies already have one Elite 11 finalist committed to their 2022 recruiting class, in Bridgeland (Cypress, TX) quarterback Conner Weigman, who currently sits as one of the top quarterback prospects in the entire country.

Now, it appears as though the Aggies are in the running for yet another top signal-caller and Elite 11 finalist.

On Sunday PURE Youth (Memphis, TN) quarterback, Tevin Carter, released his list of top-4 schools, including Texas A&M among his finalists.

Carter was the first starting quarterback ever for the PURE Youth football program, which had its inaugural season in 2020.

PURE Youth is a nonprofit boarding school in Memphis focusing on at-risk youth in the Memphis area.

Carter is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2022 class, holding offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee and many more.

Alongside the Aggies, Carter listed Georgia Tech, Memphis and Ole Miss amongst his finalists.

You can view SI-All American's scouting report of Carter below:

One of the feel-good stories of the spring regional circuit was the re-emergence of Tevin Carter. The Memphis native, who led first-year program PURE Academy in 2020, followed it up with a big offseason after dealing with injury as an underclassman. A big passer with a classic, three-quarter delivery and fairly quick release, he can touch all three levels with ease, but is seldom afraid to take what the defense gives him at that same rate. Carter can play in the pocket and off-script, with noticeable velocity manipulation relative to the situation, even working off of his back foot at times. There is a calm in his demeanor while under pressure that should continue to translate in these high-intensity settings.

