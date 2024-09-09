Conner Weigman Excited to Face DJ Lagway When Aggies Travel To Florida
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman knows Florida Gators backup quarterback DJ Lagway from their interactions during the recruiting process.
Lagway was also a Texas high school phenom. That is how Weigman first learned of him.
"We crossed paths. I hope he gets to play on Saturday," Weigman said. "I know his family and it would be great for two Texas guys to play against one another, That would be great."
Weigman is looking forward to facing Florida. He wants to play the game immediately.
"It's just football, let's go out and play," Weigman said. "Let's just put the ball down anywhere and go out and play."
Before Saturday's game against the Gators, Weigman said he was pleased with the effort the team put forth against McNeese. He said with another week of practice they will be even stronger.
Weigman played one half against McNeese. He said he learned a lot the week prior in practice and was able to implement it in the game. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the week's highest-rated passer at a 97.7 passing grade. The week before, he was rated the worst in the country.
"It's just a focus thing. You have to think about your drop and when your receivers are breaking on their routes," Weigman said, "I got to run my checks and read my progressions. I identified the Mike linebacker and was able to spread the ball around,"
He also said he was disappointed he only got a half of a game in. He was looking forward to playing a full game.
Weigman takes the offensive show on the road this week and has to play at The Swamp in Gainesville. He is not worried about the crowd. He just wants to play ball.
"It's definitely a thing we are aware of and we don't have to change too much communication-wise," Weigman said, "We have a silent cadence."
Weigman said his goal is to improve from practice to practice and from week to week. He believes the Aggies are practicing hard and playing good football.
"We just take it one practice at a time and then after a week, we take it on the field and execute," Weigman said. "We want to score every time we have the ball. It's points, points, points."