Former Texas A&M QB To Start In Pinstripe Bowl

Texas A&M's 2021 season has come to an end. Several players who used to don the maroon and white colors, however, will play this upcoming bowl season.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Connor Blumrick will make his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl for Virginia Tech against Maryland. Blumrick was a member of A&M's staff from 2018-20 before transferring last spring.

The Hokies are hopeful the fifth-year junior to carry out a win. Blumrick, who played in five games this season, was told he would start after the initial starter, Braxton Burmeister, announced he would enter the transfer portal following the hiring of Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

The Hokies chose to not let Burmeister play, forcing interim coach J.C. Price to go in a different direction.

“I was kind of caught off guard, but at the same time, it was like, OK, this is my opportunity to go,” Blumrick told reporters on Monday.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Blumrick played seldomly behind veteran Kellen Mond. Mond, who currently is with the Minnesota Vikings, helped the Aggies compile a 9-1 record and Orange Bowl victory in 2020. The Aggies finished No. 4 in the AP poll, their highest ranking since 1939.

Blumrick threw one pass for one completion of eight yards. He also tacked on 48 rushing yards off 10 carries.

The Aggies were expected to play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, but withdrew following a COVID-19 breakout in College Station. Rutgers, which finished 5-7, will now face No. 17 Wake Forest in its place.

