Vikings Inactives vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out seven players in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Harrison Hand, linebackers Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and defensive end Tashawn Bower are inactive for the Vikings.

Thielen (ankle) and Darrisaw (ankle) were ruled out with injuries heading into the game. Lynch (hip) was listed as questionable but will not play.

The Vikings will have running back Dalvin Cook available for the game. Cook separated his shoulder in Week 12 and missed last week against the Detroit Lions. He was limited in practice and initially listed as questionable, but passed tests this morning and was cleared to play.

The Steelers ruled seven players inactive against the Vikings.

