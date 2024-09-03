Cyrus Allen Ready For Fresh Start vs. McNeese State
Cyrus Allen knows the receivers could have helped Conner Weigman Saturday night against Notre Dame when the Aggies dropped a 23-13 lackluster effort.
Coach Mike Elko said the wide receivers could have assisted more by getting separation. Allen agreed.
"We weren't winning at the line of scrimmage," Allen said. "That is what gets separation. We just didn't get any."
Allen does not want Weigman walking around with a long face all week. He said the team has been trying to pick him up.
"We just let him know that we have his back," Allen said Monday. "We are just going to let him go through his reads and handle his business."
Allen also said the receivers have to step up and help out their quarterback on Saturday against McNeese State.
"We just have to take the little details more seriously," Allen said. "This week we have to get back into the playbook and get it right. We all have to be better. It all comes down to details that we have to perform better."
Allen also knows the Weigman everyone saw on Saturday is not the Weigman he sees every day working hard in practice.
"Conner is way better than that. Saturday was not indicative of the quarterback that Conner is," Allen said. "He will show everyone on Saturday."
Allen transferred in this spring from Louisiana Tech. He was very impressed with the rich A&M history. He fell for Elko right away. He wanted to be a part of what he was building,
"The history behind the Aggies is something special," Allen said. "Coach Elko came from Duke and I was really impressed with the success he had there. Coach caught my eye right away."