Current Aggie Improves NFL D-Line In Latest Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of another disappointing season, but are improving with some young talent acquired in recent NFL drafts.

While improvement on the field is good, it also means the team's draft position gets worse, which could be good for revenue, but bad for future draft picks.

The latest mock draft from Draft Wire's Luke Easterling is three rounds deep and has the Falcons improving their defensive line with a pair of players, including a current Aggie.

With the eighth overall pick, Easterling has the Falcons selecting Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Leal is listed at 6-4, 290-pounds, and would appear to be a perfect fit in Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense because of his size, quickness, and agility.

Currently, through six games of his junior season at Texas A&M, Leal has 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss, and is considered an anchor on an A&M defense that stands out in the SEC.

While most mock drafts show the Falcons taking a quarterback with their first-round pick, current quarterback Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level, and the 2022 quarterback draft class does not appear to be as talented as it was in 2021, when quarterbacks went in the first three overall picks.

Easterling does not have a quarterback going in the top 10 of his draft.

Ryan's current play and the lack of quarterback talent in the 2022 draft makes Leal a perfect pick for the Falcons.

Joining Leal on the Falcons' defensive line according to Easterling's mock draft, is edge rusher Zach Harrison of Ohio State with their second-round pick, No. 48 overall.

