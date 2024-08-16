Does Texas A&M Have A Legitimate Shot At The CFP? One Analyst Thinks So
With the offseason rebuild led by new head coach Mike Elko, an all-new coaching staff behind him, along with many positive reports throughout the spring and summer camps, Aggie fans are all but expecting the Maroon and White to make their way into this year's College Football Playoff, which was recently expanded to a dozen teams from the original four.
According to CBS Sports' predictions, Texas A&M is locked and loaded to make this year's CFP, slotted in the eighth seed spot.
The new format to the playoffs rewards the four highest-ranked conference champions with seeds one through four and byes straight to the quarterfinals.
Of course, since the byes and seeds are handed to the conference champions, there is a possibility that the teams that are gifted byes are not actually the four highest-ranked teams in the CFP Rankings.
In the CBS Sports preseason projections, four SEC schools are expected to make the CFP. They have the Georgia Bulldogs as the SEC champions and overall number one seed, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the fifth spot, the Alabama Crimson Tide at seventh, and the Aggies at eighth.
The Big 10 is the only other conference with more than two teams in the projected playoffs, with Penn State being slated to face the Aggies at Kyle Field, and the Ohio State Buckeyes expected to take the Big 10 Championship and the two-seed. In the Big 12, the Utah Utes are expected to win the Big 12 Championship and take the third seed and a bye.
In the ACC, the Florida State Seminoles are the expected ACC Champions and the fourth seed and final bye.
Boise State, Oregon, Miami (FL), and Kansas State are the other teams projected by CBS Sports to fight for the College Football National Championship this year.