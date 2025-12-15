Texas A&M Crushes Jacksonville Behind Rylan Griffen’s Stellar Night

Texas A&M took on Jacksonville in another non-conference matchup at Reed Arena, where coach Bucky McMillan’s team from the SEC welcomed in coach Jordan Mincy’s program from the ASUN to Aggieland.

Jacksonville entered Sunday evening, making the furthest trek from home all season, and is coming off its second-largest margin of victory ever in a win over Trinity College. A&M wanted nothing to do with them, escaping with a win with a series history record of 2-0, snagging a 112- 75 victory.

Senior Rylan Griffen led the way for the Aggies with 19 points after also finishing with 19 points in the overtime loss to SMU.

With the win, McMillan’s roster moved to 8-3 overall with only two non-conference games left on the schedule before entering SEC play.

A&M vs Jacksonville Recap

To start the evening, guard Marcus Hill started off by scoring the first four points for the Aggies from the field with two rebounds before the Dolphins got their offense going on a 5-0 run before losing their 5-4 lead that they didn’t have for the rest of the period.

A&M extended its lead after forward Mackenzie Mgbako started the 15-2 run, where Jacksonville was extremely sloppy on the floor when its defense was in transition. During that run, the forwards Jamie Vinson, Zach Clemence, and Agee heated up in the paint and from behind the arc. Two of the guards, Jacari Lane and Ruben Dominguez, began taking 3-pointers and burying them from distance.

With a 12-point lead, the Aggies went on another 12-0 run, during which the Stockholm, Sweden, native contributed 7 points on easy layups and trips to the free throw line. To cap the period off, Dominguez knocked down a three-pointer and made one free throw to give A&M the 51-26 lead at halftime.

At intermission, the Maroon and White shot 64 percent from the field and went 7 of 12 from downtown. There were 28 points made in the paint and 25 bench points posted. Only two free throws off three attempts were made, while the rebound and turnover battle were won on both ends.

Coming out of the locker room, A&M gave up the first two points to Jacksonville before going on a quick 6-0 run courtesy of Agee, Mgbako and Hill. Baskets were exchanged before the first media timeout. A&M’s defense wasn’t budging after Chris Lockett led Jacksonville with seven points at halftime, who was one of the leading scorers.

The Dolphins’ defense couldn’t catch a break after trailing by 40 points when A&M’s offense poured it on them with a fast-paced 12-0 run before a three-pointer made by the sophomore G Chris Arias. Vinson made an easy mid-range jumper and a pair of layups to account for another 6-0 run.

It was an uphill climb from there for Jacksonville, which had no opportunity to inch its way back into the game after struggling to buy many baskets due to all of the turnovers handed over to A&M.

At the end of the night, the Aggies finished shooting 59 percent from the field with 12 threes made. From the charity stripe, they accounted for 23 trips to the line and made 16 of them, when it was a completely different story at halftime, with only three attempts at halftime. Winning the rebound battle on both the offensive and defensive ends helped build the gigantic lead.

A&M is back in action against East Texas A&M on Sunday, December 21, at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.