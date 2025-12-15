Texas A&M's Success Has Spread Further Than Just the Football Field

To say Texas A&M football is having a historic season it would be an understatement to say the least. Between historic road wins and improbable comebacks, the Aggies have done what it takes to battle through the Southeastern Conference and earn themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

There's plenty to look forward to with the regular season coming to a close and the postseason arriving on Saturday, but there are some things that the Maroon and White can hang their hat on already, which is their crazy amount of alcohol.

Yes, that's right. Alcohol sales are the latest addition to the Aggies' fantastic 2025 campaign, as Kyle Field has led the country in total revenue from hard beverages with over 4.7 million dollars. Safe to say when A&M is defending the home front, the beer sales are as high as the decibel level.

Cause and Effect

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

If one thing is for certain, it's that head coach Mike Elko's effect on the A&M program has been the catalyst for drastic changes that have propelled it to the national spotlight. With a top-10 ranking since Week 4, Elko has had the Aggies in playoff contention for months now.

And the success has come with perks, as the confines of Kyle Field have been packed to the brim for every single home game. In fact, the Aggies are amid their highest gross attendance season in school history, and with a home playoff game on Saturday, it'll be hard to break this record.

Although if this season is any telling, improvement is destined to arrive with the coming of each new season. Historic runs for the SEC championship game and a playoff spot in Year Two, Elko has been setting precedent after precedent for what people are calling the "new A&M".

With more folks in the seats at Kyle Field, the Aggies have been able to sell alcohol at a rate that has topped the country. Through seven home games, A&M has averaged 677,274.57 dollars in sales per game, and with one more game to go, the rate will only go up.

While some squads have drinks to forget an abysmal season, the Aggies have the luxury of toasting to success. After all, when over 100,000 thirsty fans are crammed into one of the world's largest non-racing stadiums, it's hard to keep the refreshing taste of a cold beverage out of the hands of the Aggieland faithful.