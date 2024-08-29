'Faceless Opponents' Waiting, Aggies Want to Be Themselves All Season Long
A midfield logo painted maroon in the shape of Texas — the Texas A&M Aggies' alternate logo — stands as the latest proof of a new era in College Station.
Since Mike Elko has taken the helm of the program, inheriting the pressure that came with a 7-6 season to close out his predecessor's tenure, he's hummed a different tune. Where Jimbo Fisher focused on recruiting stars that many times didn't match the culture of the Aggies, Elko's made team chemistry A1.
He's also requested that last season be left there.
"We're way past that," the coach said.
A new season for the Aggies means a new set of goals. It means a renewed mission and a new way to get there. For Elko's squad, the focus won't be on each opponent that rolls into town, though by no means does it mean glancing over preparation, but rather on itself.
Simply put, the Texas A&M Aggies want to be the best Texas A&M Aggies they can be.
"When you talk about the intangibles that we want our brand to be based around," Elko began during the SEC coaches teleconference, "there's a physicality — a toughness — that we want to play with. We want to be able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides. I think if we do that more often than not, we'll be able to have success.”
Controlling the line of scrimmage is no doubt atop the list of targets for the Aggies, especially as they look to flesh out their run game sans Rueben Owens and provide strong protection for Conner Weigman. Spearheading that charge, on offense, at least, is Trey Zuhn III.
The lineman not only has experience, but he's earned the trust of his teammates.
"It's just a huge honor to be named captain," Zuhn said. "To be able to represent my team and my teammates. ... It's such a privilege to have that voice, and it's really changed me as a leader."
Elko was the leader the Aggies needed in the offseason, uniting a program searching for direction. Once he established himself, he began working toward the goal of bringing his team together. That's where Zuhn entered the picture. He was the one to spell out Texas A&M's unique mindset.
Whether it was Notre Dame, an SEC rival or an unranked non-conference squad, each opponent the Aggies had on their schedule would simply be seen as another football team.
"Our opponent is faceless," Zuhn said. "We're training every single day to be our best selves, and we're going to go out there and put our best foot forward and playing to the best of our ability."
With teams like the Fighting Irish and the Texas Longhorns on the docket, keeping the focus away from the name of every opponent isn't a simple ask. Zuhn knows that which is why his focus has stemmed beyond just his teammates on the front line.
Suddenly, he's leading an entire offense.
"I've mostly been leading by example these past couple of years," Zuhn said, "but now being captain, I've really focused on being more of a vocal leader and reaching out to every player on the field, not just the offensive line."
If Elko's goal was to win the line of scrimmage on both ends of the ball, Zuhn could only do so much. If the Aggies wanted to be themselves, they'd have to bring a top-notch defense to every game.
That's where Shemar Turner — another named captain — came in.
"That's one thing we do love about being here at A&M," Turner said. "Having all these guys with us. Being able to have that mentality of 'We can go into this game and win this game. We can do it.'
"We love it."
With Turner heading up the defense and Zuhn holding down the fort on offense, the Aggies had pieces in place to hit the ground running, and that they have. Their first test of the regular season — beyond all of the fanfare surrounding their new-look team — just happens to be a big name.
They won't be focused on that, however. Nor will they when the Longhorns come to College Station in the last week of the regular season. But the noise does remain in the back of their minds.
And when it hits its peak, Texas A&M be looking to prove itself worthy.
To itself, and to everyone else.
“We've got College Game Day here," Elko said, "the prime time slot on ABC. There's going to be four to five million eyes on Texas A&M football this weekend. That gives us a tremendous stage and a tremendous platform to go out and put our best foot forward and play our brand of football.”