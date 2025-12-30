There is An Elite Edge Talent In the Portal That Texas A&M Must Target

Where might the Aggies be looking to add pieces in the offseason?

Perhaps it is at the edge position, as there are going to be big shoes to fill, as it is expected that Cashius Howell will be entering his name into the NFL Draft, which leaves Dayon Hayes, T.J. Searcy and Sam M’Pemba as the next guys in line to thrive more at the position.

Mike Elko, the defensive-minded head coach, will definitely be knowledgeable about who is available to bring in. According to Hayes Fawcett, Jayden Woods, a freshman from Shawnee, Kansas, recently announced he would be entering the transfer portal, per his agent, who told On3Sports. Now, he’s expected to be searching for a new home as the Florida Gators didn’t appear to be the right fit for his skill set.

What has he done so far in his collegiate career, as there are a few more weeks to make a decision on what he thinks is best for his career?

Time In Gainsville, Florida

The edge is listed at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds. During his time with the Gators, he was announced earlier in the year that he earned Freshman All-SEC Honors, which is a huge deal for a first-year playing college ball.

This season, the dynamic playmaker who has a great ability to beat offensive linemen over and over appeared in 12 games. In those 12 games that he played in, he posted 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. With Florida, he also had 11 solo tackles, 16 assists, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He was part of the 2025 recruiting class and made a name for himself, becoming one of the best pass rushers in the SEC. While in high school, he played football for the Mills Valley Jaguars, where he was a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Since losing Woods to the portal, there are now questions about where his next destination will be. Do the Aggies make sense? With the ability Woods has to be an all-around athlete, he can get to the quarterback in a hurry, has a wrestling background, which means he is definitely physical at the line of scrimmage, and can wrap up at an elite level.

A&M has also produced a ton of first-round NFL draft picks in recent years, and he has the talent to fit into Elko's system. Time will tell where Woods decides to go.