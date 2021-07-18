FanNation's Preseason All-SEC Team
A FanNation panel of Southeastern Conference publishers recently picked their preseason All-SEC team, as well as gave their prediction for the 2021 SEC champion.
Spoiler alert: It's not Alabama.
The Sports Illustrated-affiliated network publishers picked The University of Georgia.
The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-2 season and last won the SEC championship in 2017, defeating Auburn 28-7 in that season's title game.
Kirby Smart's team returns seven offensive starters and four defensive starters and plays in the league's perceived "easier" division in the East, and there's no Alabama, LSU, or Texas A&M on their regular-season schedule.
Georgia does have a tough one to start the season, as they take on Clemson on September 4, but that won't count in the SEC standings.
Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was the projected offensive player of the year, with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley predicted to share the defensive honors.
For the overall preseason All-SEC selections, Alabama and Georgia tied at 11 for the most, but Alabama had the most first-team selections with seven, which included five on defense.
As for the selection process itself, three wide receivers were selected instead of two running backs. There was no set formation on the defensive side of the ball, but three linemen, three linebackers, and four defensive backs were selected, with the last defensive spot going to the player with the most overall votes.
Ties were not broken and every school in the SEC had players receive votes:
PRESEASON ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: J.T. Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
DEFENSE
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Matt Corrall, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Alabama might be the reigning SEC champion, but who's predicted to win the title in 2021?
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
DEFENSE
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
SPECIALISTS
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
PREDICTED PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia
Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU
Special Teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
EAST
1 Georgia
2 Florida
3 Kentucky
4 Missouri
5 South Carolina
6 Tennessee
7 Vanderbilt
WEST
1 Alabama
2 Texas A&M
3 Ole Miss
4 LSU
5 Auburn
6 Arkansas
7 Mississippi State
SEC CHAMPION: Georgia
