FanNation's Preseason All-SEC Team

Alabama might be the reigning SEC champion, but who's predicted to win the title in 2021?

A FanNation panel of Southeastern Conference publishers recently picked their preseason All-SEC team, as well as gave their prediction for the 2021 SEC champion.

Spoiler alert: It's not Alabama.

The Sports Illustrated-affiliated network publishers picked The University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-2 season and last won the SEC championship in 2017, defeating Auburn 28-7 in that season's title game.

Kirby Smart's team returns seven offensive starters and four defensive starters and plays in the league's perceived "easier" division in the East, and there's no Alabama, LSU, or Texas A&M on their regular-season schedule.

Georgia does have a tough one to start the season, as they take on Clemson on September 4, but that won't count in the SEC standings.

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was the projected offensive player of the year, with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley predicted to share the defensive honors.

For the overall preseason All-SEC selections, Alabama and Georgia tied at 11 for the most, but Alabama had the most first-team selections with seven, which included five on defense.

As for the selection process itself, three wide receivers were selected instead of two running backs. There was no set formation on the defensive side of the ball, but three linemen, three linebackers, and four defensive backs were selected, with the last defensive spot going to the player with the most overall votes.

Ties were not broken and every school in the SEC had players receive votes:

PRESEASON ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: J.T. Daniels, Georgia

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama

WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

DEFENSE

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Christian Harris, Alabama

LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, LSU

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PR: Derek Stingley, LSU

KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Matt Corrall, Ole Miss

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL: Edward Ingram, LSU

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU

DEFENSE

DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia

SPECIALISTS

K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

PREDICTED PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia

Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU

Special Teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST

1 Georgia

2 Florida

3 Kentucky

4 Missouri

5 South Carolina

6 Tennessee

7 Vanderbilt

WEST

1 Alabama

2 Texas A&M

3 Ole Miss

4 LSU

5 Auburn

6 Arkansas

7 Mississippi State

SEC CHAMPION: Georgia

