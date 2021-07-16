Texas A&M Football Players Named to Athlon Sports 2021 Preseason All-America team

Texas A&M football's Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiah Spiller, and Jalen Wydermyer were named to the Athlon Sports 2021 Preseason All-America Team.

Texas A&M football players Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiah Spiller, and Jalen Wydermyer are earning honors before the 2021 college football season even starts.

The four juniors were named by Athlon Sports to their 2021 Preseason All-America team.

Green is an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, and ear ed consensus All-America honors last year and was an outland trophy finalist. He anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven sacks in 302 pass attempts. After the season opener, the offensive line went on a streak that went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. That offensive line also opened holes for Aggie rushers for 205.1 yards per game.

The Aggies' rushing attack led the SEC with 5.5 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Leal is a defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas who is widely thought of as one of the country's most disruptive defenders going into 2021. As a junior last season, he led the Aggies defense with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team in tackles, with 37.

Leal also made numerous game-changing plays last season, including a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M's game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

Wydermyer is a tight end from Dickinson, Texas, and earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. The talented pass-catcher owns the Aggies career record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 12, and is on pace to own the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions as a junior.

Spiller is a running back from Spring, Texas, and earned All-SEC honors, and was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist last season. He finished 2020 third in the SEC in rushing with 103.6 yards per game, helping to boost the A&M offense to be the second-best rushing team in the league.

