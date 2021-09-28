What Is The Aggies' Biggest Offensive Flaw?

COLLEGE STATION -- Perhaps the biggest question Texas A&M fans have entering Week 5 is what is the offense's biggest flaw? How about instead, ask what's going right?

According to A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's mind, running back Isaiah Spiller is a blessing in disguise playing behind the Aggies' offensive line. Same with sophomore Devon Achane as the change of pace player.

"Isaiah is playing excellent football," Fisher said Monday. "We not only try to hand him the ball, but I say when we're banged up we try to throw it to him.

"Those guys are very versatile in what we do."

Everyone else simply needs work.

A&M's quest to make the College Football Playoff isn't over yet, but it's an uphill battle the remainder of the way. If anything, consistency on offense could go far with games against Mississippi State, No. 1 Alabama and Missouri all before the bye week late next month.

Of course, now sitting at No. 15, A&M (3-1, 0-1) is just looking for the players to set up in time for the SEC home opener at Kyle Field Saturday night.

“We need to get cleaned up,” Fisher said.

Outside of a 67-yard touchdown run from Spiller, there weren't many positives from a 20-10 loss against then-No. 17 Arkansas in Week 4. The offensive line allowed far too many pressures against a three-man rush. Quarterback Zach Calzada averaged 4.2 yards per throw and looking more at check-downs than taking shots downfield.

Fisher said he would love to run the ball more. That only helps with a stable offensive line. Last season, A&M featured four seniors on its line that allowed four total sacks for Kellen Mond and helped Spiller rush for over 1,000 yards.

In four games this season, four freshmen have played at some point, with three starting at the same time.

“With a young offensive line, we need to continue to work with them and make sure they know we’re on top of what we’re doing,” wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “And we need to make sure our quarterback is comfortable back there.”

When going up against non-Power Five opponents, Spiller and Achane have combined for 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Against Colorado and the now No. 8 Razorbacks, they tallied 189 and one score.

Without protection, Calzada continues to limit his throws short. His longest pass against the Hogs was for 23 yards to Smith in the second quarter. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Demond Demas combined for three catches.

Spiller and Achane combined for 11 catches and averaged less than six yards per play.

“(We need to do) what we did last year — be able to run the ball consistently and hit those 8-, 10-, 12-yard throws and score six touchdowns in a row, like we did a year ago (against Arkansas),” Fisher said.

Calzada's strong-armed nature has been hampered due to protection. The Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) are best known for their air-raid passing attack under the direction of Mike Leach. MSU's defense, however, has also improved from 2020 to 2021.

The Bulldogs currently rank second in the SEC on run defense, allowing opponents to average 71.3 yards per game. The good news? For MSU's strength against the run, the team struggles in coverage, ranking last in pass defense.

The Aggies are be getting healthy at the right moment with the return of offensive guard Layden Robinson and left tackle Jahmir Johnson. Wide receivers Chase Lane and Caleb Chapman, who both missed Saturday, are currently listed as day-to-day.

A&M needs to be held accountable for its early offensive woes. Fisher says he wants to see improvement from veterans in the passing game. Early leads from opponents could mean the end of a game before it truly begins.

Calzada, who likely remains the starter until Haynes King returns from injury, feels limited despite his upside with the long ball. The only way to enhance his game is for the supporting cast to step up.

“We’ve got to play better around (Calzada),” Fisher said. “Zach is a new guy. We’ve got experienced receivers, backs, tight ends, and all that. We’ve got to play well around him.”

