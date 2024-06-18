'Follow These Greats!' Five-Star Texas A&M QB Commit Husan Longstreet Ready For Elite 11 Finals
The Texas A&M Aggies landed a commitment from one of the top signal-callers in the 2025 class this spring when five-star Centennial (Corona, CA) QB Husan Longstreet picked the program over other powers such as Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, and Oregon.
At the time, it was a major coup for the Aggies, who had been searching for their quarterback of the future in this class.
Now, they get to see what he's truly made of.
On Tuesday night, Longstreet is set to take part in the Elite 11 Finals competition in Los Angeles, where he will face off against the 19 other elite QBs, including three other five-stars.
And while they may seem daunting to some, Longstreet is excited for the competition, and the chance follow in the footsteps of the countless other elite passers that have come through the competition.
“Really just being able to learn from some of these great coaches and being able to compete against some of the top players,” Longstreet told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “It’s a blessing to be able to follow the path of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud. It’s really great to follow these greats.”
Last season for Centennial (Corona, CA) Longstreet completed 199 of 298 passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing 85 times for 645 yards and seven scores on his way to a MaxPreps California All-State selection.
As it stands, Longstreet is ranked as the No. 51 player nationally, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 2 player in California per the On3 Industry ranking. 247 Sports has Longstreet ranked the highest of any major recruiting service, placing him as the No. 28 player in the country, No. 1 player in California, and No. 5 QB.
Still, despite the exciting nature of the event, and the chance to face off against the other top quarterbacks in the country, Longstreet is just excited to learn from the coaches and and grow.
“Compete and learn,” Longstreet said. “I want to learn and expand my mind about the game of football. That’s really it.”