Former Aggie Devin Morris Elects To Coach, Not Play In 2021

Devin Morris will now be a high school coach for the 2021 season

Texas A&M cornerback Devin Morris was expected to be a vital piece of the defense in 2021. Instead, he'll be headed back to school, and not in the way many think.

Morris announced this offseason he would be stepping away from the program. Later, he announced he would announce his retirement from the game. Now, the former nickel defender KBTX out of Bryan-College Station that he'll be returning back home to Caldwell High School to become a high school football coach.

"Not too long ago I was like 'Man I want to coach'", Morris said. "I've been in touch with the guys at the Texas A&M coaching academy and they've been helping me out a lot, preparing me to be the best coach I can be. Here I am about to represent my high school alma mater and it feels good."

READ MORE: Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs. Mississippi State

As a member of the secondary, Morris earned honorable mention Class 4A all-state honors at defensive back from the Associated Press in 2016 and also garnered all state mention in 2015. He played both wide receiver and defensive back during his time at Caldwell.

During his time with A&M, he surprised many as a starter during the 2019 season. When injuries plagued the secondary, Morris stepped up in a starting role. The move to nickel benefitted both sides and he became a natural at the position.

Morris recorded an interception versus Mississippi State in a game in which he also had two tackles and a sack for a seven yard loss. He finished 2019 with 12 tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a pass deflection.

Last season, Morris tallied 25 tackles, two tackles for losses and three pass breakups. He would miss the season finale with an arm injury and sat out during the team's Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Football Players Named to Athlon Sports 2021 Preseason All-America Team

Morris elected to step away from football in March due to mental health, posting to social media that this was a choice that be benefitted his life well beyond the game.

"Mental health is so important and shouldn't be taken lightly," Morris wrote. "Being open about this wasn't easy. I've been battling through forms of depression for awhile now and have been trying to push through it for so long."

The Aggies are expected to start Antonio Johnson at the nickel to begin the 2021 season. The former top safety out of Illinois recorded eight tackles last season, four of which came against the Tar Heels in Orlando, Fla.

CONTINUE READING: Beating Alabama Isn't Everything For Texas A&M

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook