Former Aggies Exec Justin Moore Hired By Tulsa As New Athletic Director
On the heels of a freshly-punched ticket to Omaha for the Men's College World Series and ongoing high-profile recruiting, the Texas A&M Aggies are now out a member of their administration staff.
As first reported by Pete Thamel, former Aggies executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Justin Moore is set to part ways with the Aggies in light of a new role with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Moore, after 12 years with Texas A&M, is set to become Tulsa's new athletic director and vice president, securing the position after what the university called a "national search."
"I am excited to join The University of Tulsa," Moore said via a press release from Tulsa. "The Golden Hurricane has a rich athletics history with competitive teams and bright student-athletes, and I believe in the direction of the university under President Carson's leadership.
"I am eager to build relationships with so many great people ... and get to work advancing this amazing program."
With the Aggies, Moore assumed a behind-the-scenes role, directing overall planning, implementation and day-to-day operations of the athletics department while also serving as a sports administrator for football and men's basketball, but was laid off during an April downsizing of the company supposedly unrelated to the costly buyout of six-year football coach Jimbo Fisher.
Now, Moore is employed once again and set to serve a much more public role with the Golden Hurricane.
"Justin Moore is the right person to take The University of Tulsa into the next generation of college sports," University president Brad R. Carson said of the former Aggies executive. "Justin is extremely well respected among his peers. ... (though) perhaps more importantly, faculty from Texas A&M praised Moore for his work with student-athletes."
Moore is set to begin work at Tulsa on July 8.