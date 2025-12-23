Texas A&M Wide Receiver Declares for NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies are still processing a heartbreaking end to what was a historic 2025 season.

But as a result of the 10-3 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the Aggies are now having to say goodbye to multiple players that made this season such a success.

While transfer portal exits will make up most of the departures, the Aggies are also seeing some notable players head to the NFL Draft.

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Headed to NFL

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III announced his intentions to head to the NFL on Monday, another Aggies starter is doing the same.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion has also declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after a career season in College Station.

Concepcion, who spent his first two seasons at NC State, transferred to Texas A&M last offseason as one of the top portal wide receivers in the country.

This ended up being a great decision, as he finished the 2025 campaign with 61 catches for a career-high 919 yards and nine touchdowns along with 10 carries for 75 yards and another score.

After being used sparingly as a returner at NC State, Concepcion emerged as one of the top return men in college football this season, finishing the year with 26 punt returns for 456 yards and two touchdowns.

His total return attempts and return yardage were both second-most in the country. He was also one of just five players during the regular season to have at least two punt return touchdowns.

Concepcion had an 80-yard punt return touchdown against UTSA, marking Texas A&M's first points of the season, before adding a 79-yard punt return score in the win over LSU later in the season.

In the days leading up to the first round of the CFP against Miami, Concepcion said he had had not yet made a decision on heading to the NFL, but it was pretty obvious after a successful individual season that going pro was the best option for him.

"I have not made a decision yet," Concepcion said. "Talking with my coaches, talking with my parents. We're going to put our trust in God. Whatever He has in store for my future, we're going to go like that."

The Aggies will now lean on Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman to lead the wide receiving corps next season