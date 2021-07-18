Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

Using the latest Super Bowl odds, USA Today projected each pick in the first round

The new college football season is nigh upon us, and it's time to start projecting who the top NFL prospects are around the country, and how they might fit (as of now) into the 2022 NFL Draft.

USA Today recently projected the first two rounds of that draft, by using the current Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order.

Texas A&M has its share of talent on the roster this season and is well represented. There are four Aggies included in the first round of the mock draft.

USA Today projects Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal will be the first Aggie taken in that draft, going in the top ten at No. 9 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leal is as overlooked as he is overwhelming. Despite posting eight quarterback pressures, three deflected passes, an interception, and a forced fumble in 2020, he was denied postseason honors.

Next for the Aggies in the mock draft, USA Today names tight end Jalen Wydermyer at No. 15 to the New Orleans Saints.

In 10 games last season the 6-5, 265-pound Wydermyer tallied 46 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns.

The mock draft has Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green going at No. 21 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the loss of four starters on the offensive line from 2020, Green will be moving from tackle to guard for 2021, and the Aggies don't expect any fall-off in performance.

The final Aggies player picked in the first round of USA Today's 2022 NFL Mock Draft is running back Isaiah Spiller at No. 28 to the Miami Dolphins.

Last season Spiller recorded 1,036 yards on 362 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He added nine touchdowns on the ground.

The four overall picks by the Aggies are the most in the first-round mock draft, tied with Ohio State. Alabama has three, and Oklahoma, Clemson, and USC are tied with two players each.

The mock draft shows Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler going first overall to the Houston Texans.

