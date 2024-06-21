‘I Feel Good!’ 2025 QB Commit Husan Longstreet Speaks on Aggies’ Recruitment at Elite 11
Incoming Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Husan Longstreet put on a show in The City of Angels during Elite 11 — an annual quarterback competition meant to put eyes on incoming collegiate arms in a controlled setting.
The 2025 commit nearly took home MVP honors, but didn’t quite do enough to earn the distinction over Alabama’s Keelon Russell. That didn’t mean he wasn’t one of the day’s standouts.
Set to join the Aggies in two years, Longstreet showed exactly what head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein had hoped he would, which boded well for the player, but also for the future of Texas A&M’s football program.
Safe to say, Longstreet is excited to join his teammates in College Station.
”I feel good,” Longstreet told Texas A&M On SI regarding the Aggies’ 2025 class. “There’s a lot of good players. … We’re going to have a lot of good pieces.”
Longstreet named Jahdae Walker, Moose Muhammad III, and Noah Thomas in his initial rundown of Texas A&M’s weaponry, and if things go according to plan, he’ll be among them. What he still might have to improve upon, however, won’t go unspoken by Elko. That, he knows.
“Coach Elko is a really straightforward guy,” Longstreet said of his future coach. “He’s not going to tell you any lies. He’ll tell you what it is and what it isn’t. And Coach Klein, the things he can do with that offense are crazy. It’s not every day you meet a person like (Elko or Klein).”
As for his fit in the offense, Longstreet knows where he belongs. And as soon as he’s able to, he’s looking to prove that.
“I fit in really good,” the quarterback said. “(Working with the offense) is good for my development.”