Is The SEC The Best League In College Football?

Recently Athlon Sports ranked the ten Power Five and Group of Five conferences and named the Southeastern Conference as the top league in college football:

"It may have grown boring for the rest of the nation, but the SEC is still enjoying its perch atop the college football world. The league has sent at least one team to the College Football Playoff every season, producing historically great teams the last two seasons in 15–0 LSU (2019) and 13–0 Alabama (2020). Bama has some holes to fill, but when you recruit at a Nick Saban level, plugging holes is the least of your worries. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have steadily built a power that is poised to assume the throne in the event that the king goes down. In the East, Florida is the defending champion, but Georgia is the favorite on the basis of its recent recruiting prowess — although we all keep waiting for the Dawgs’ success on the field to match their success in the living room."

For Texas A&M fans and school administrators, it's further validation of the decision to leave the Big 12 after the 2011 season for the SEC.

An argument could be made that A&M could have stayed in the Big 12 or bolted for another, lesser league for an easier schedule, but playing in the nation's toughest conference has shown to be the right decision for the program.

It forced the Aggies to get better in a hurry once they felt the pressure of the SEC. That eventually led to the departure of former head coach Kevin Sumlin for a proven winner in Jimbo Fisher.

Although Alabama has pretty much dominated not just the SEC, but all of college football since Nick Saban took over in 2007, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and LSU have all played for national championships during that time.

The SEC still seems more balanced than other conferences like the ACC, the Big 10, and the Big 12, controlled by Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma respectively.

Many SEC purists complain that A&M hasn't been competitive since joining the league. But the Aggies' highest-ranked teams since World War II, the 2012 and 2020 squads, have come while a member of the SEC.

A&M has been able to enhance the image of the league with its own success boasting three straight bowl game wins with two of those were over ACC opponents, and a top ten ranking by most outlets as it heads into 2021.

That decision by A&M to join the SEC is looking pretty good right about now. Not just for the Aggies, but for the whole league.

You can view the full rankings below:

1. SEC

2. Big Ten

3. ACC

4. Big 12

5. Pac 12

