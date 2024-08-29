Jimbo Fisher Lands New Job, But Not On The Sidelines
Former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher may not be coaching in 2024. But for now, it appears that he will still be around the game.
According to an announcement from Sirius XM, Fisher is set to join two of his former players from his Florida State and LSU days, EJ Manuel and Jacob Hester, every Tuesday as a co-host of 'Off Campus.'
“I love talking about football almost as much as I love coaching,” Fisher said in a statement. “I’m really excited to be joining the SiriusXM College Sports Radio team. I listen to the channel, have been a guest there many times, and now I get to host a show alongside two great players that I had the pleasure to coach. We’ve got another great season ahead of us, with exciting teams, players, and storylines. I’m looking forward to sharing what I think about it all, connecting with fans around the country, and sharing the passion we all have for our sport.”
Fisher won a national title Hester at LSU in 2007, before moving on to Florida State. Manuel was his first starting quarterback with the Seminoles.
Originally hired by the Aggies in December of 2017 and signed a 10-year $75 million deal to lead the program, Fisher came to Texas A&M hoping to be the coach to usher them into the elite levels of college football, much like he did with Florida State and LSU during his time at each of those programs.
Instead, in six seasons Fisher's program - despite an elite recruiting effort - was mediocre at best, going 45-25 overall and 27-21 in SEC play. The Aggies also never won more than nine games during his tenure.
In 2022, the Aggies went 5-7 under Fisher, which was the worst regular season for the program since they went 4-8 under Dennis Franchione in 2003.
At the time of his firing, Fisher had the Aggies at 6-4 and 4-3 in the SEC, with losses to Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss