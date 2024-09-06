Johnny Manziel Shares Thoughts on Conner Weigman's Struggles vs. Notre Dame
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel has offered up his opinion on the 2024 Aggies. He believes the quarterback play has to improve in order for the Aggies to go anywhere this season.
He referred to Conner Weigman's lackluster performance last week against Notre Dame at Kyle Field, during an interview with the Action Network.
"I think Weigman played a really good Notre Dame team that had a lot of scheme, a lot of guys flying around on defense," Manziel said. "It just kinda got him rattled from the very beginning,"
Manziel said an easy, weak opponent like McNeese this Saturday is just what the doctor ordered for the Aggies. They need a game where they can implement what they did in practice this week, and see where they stand.
"I think the good thing for A&M right now is going into an easier game this week," Manziel said. "They're gonna go into a week of practice, try to clean up what they had wrong in week 1 of this season."
Manziel was obviously dejected after the 10-point loss last week. He went back to Weigman and said he needs to improve this week and every week thereafter. He cannot have a repeat of last Saturday.
"It is a little bit dejecting, having to go watch that film and seeing 100 pass yards, and having a tough day at the office for them," Manziel said. "But with the opponent they have heading into week 2, it's a confidence builder,"
Manziel was critical of several of the key mistakes Weigman made. He said they cannot be duplicated,
"I think Weigman's gonna go back and see a couple of throws. He had a crossing route that the overthrew a little bit that ended up getting picked and another turnover in the their own side of the field," Manziel said, "When you go back and look at those on film, those are the things that make you the most sick."
The former Heisman Trophy Award winner thinks Weigman will shake off the bad game. He will get back into midseason form and turn out to be the quarterback everyone expects him to be,
"I think that's what sticks with you for the first couple of days of the week, but it's something you have to have a very quick release of these things and quick mindset-adjust because this season is just getting started for A&M," Manziel said, "They're gonna need him to play well if they're gonna have any chance of moving forward this season."