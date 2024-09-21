LOOK: Full Non-Conference, SEC Schedule Released for Aggies Men's Hoops
Texas A&M Aggies football is still in the first third of its season, but already some excitement surrounding Buzz Williams and Aggies men's hoops is brewing.
Over the offseason, the Aggies were announced to be participating in the first-ever Player's Era Festival in Las Vegas, where they'll face three other schools in a round-robin to give them good experience and a strong cash prize.
Additionally, the Maroon & White made it a point to assemble arguably their "toughest" non-conference schedule, citing the importance of NET rankings in deciding matchups.
"For the first time in program history," the team wrote in a news release, "the ... slate features five opponents from the power conferences without factoring in possible opponents from in-season tournaments."
Some of those opponents include Ohio State, UCF and Purdue in both home matchups and neutral site games, which should add a level of intrigue to the team as it looks to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, not to mention the always-hard conference schedule.
That being said, here's the full slate by month for Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball. Home games are in bold:
November
- Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF
- Friday, Nov. 8 vs. TAMU-Commerce
- Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Lamar
- Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Ohio State
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 vs. Southern
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Oregon (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Creighton (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
- Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. San Diego State (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
December
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Wake Forest (SEC-ACC Challenege)
- Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Texas Tech (Fort Worth, Coast to Coast Challenge)
- Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Purdue (Indianapolis, 2024 Indy Classic)
- Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Houston Christian
- Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Abilene Christian
January
- Saturday, Jan. 4: vs. Texas (SEC Opener)
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Oklahoma
- Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Alabama
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. Kentucky
- Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. LSU
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Ole Miss
- Saturday, Jan. 25 at Texas
- Tuesday, Jan. 28 vs. Oklahoma
February
- Saturday, Feb. 1 at South Carolina
- Saturday, Feb. 8 at Missouri
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Georgia
- Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Arkansas
- Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Mississippi State
- Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Tennessee
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Vanderbilt
March
- Saturday, March 1 at Florida
- Tuesday, March 4 vs. Auburn
- Saturday, March 8 at LSU (Season Finale)