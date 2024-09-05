McNeese State's Offense On Hold With Starting QB A Game Time Decision
McNeese State quarterback Clifton McDowell, who started both of the Cowboys’ games this season, will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s week two showdown at Texas A&M.
“It’s going to be a game-time decision, he (Clifton McDowell) did a little bit today (Thursday), and he’s looking better. It’s something minor and we’re hoping he’s going to be fine,” said coach Gary Goff.
The quarterback exited the victory over Southern. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Kamden Sixkiller. McDowell then returned and led McNeese to its first victory since 2022.
McDowell was then held out of Tuesday’s practice and was receiving treatment. He practiced to a limited extent on Thursday, but Sixkiller took a majority of the first team repetitions,
“If he goes that means the trainers and the staff are fully confident, if not it’ll be because he’s not ready to go, but he did more today and we’ll have to see what Saturday looks like,” said Goff on McDowell’s status.
Goff said McDowell will be a game-time decision, He will not make a decision before then. Sixkiller might get his fourth start for the Cowboys. He completed 44 of 82 pass attempts for 585 yards, five touchdowns and suffered four picks.
“Six (Sixkiller) has had a good week of practice, I have full confidence in Six. He’s a young guy, but every snap counts, it gives him more experience, and if Six has to go, he will go, we’re fine with that, he’s had a good week,” said Goff.