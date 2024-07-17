MLB Draft Day 3: Ali Camarillo, Evan Aschenbeck Selected in Rounds 12, 13
After Braden Montgomery got things started in Round 1, six more Texas A&M Aggies were selected to MLB in subsequent rounds, including Ryan Prager, Tanner Jones and Chris Cortez, among others.
On Day 3, when Rounds 11-20 were set to take place, the Aggies notched two more draftees in shortstop Ali Camarillo and veteran pitcher Evan Aschenbeck. Camarillo was taken by the Oakland Athletics with pick No. 346 in Round 12, while Aschenbeck went to the Chicago Cubs with pick No. 392.
With the way that MLB works, neither player has an obligation to head to the majors to begin their professional journey right away. Camarillo recently withdrew his name from the transfer portal with intent to return to College Station under new coach Michael Earley, while Aschenbeck was reportedly interested in gaining one more year of college eligibility to carry out the same goal.
How their draft position will affect their plans for next season is unknown, but the option is there.
Last season, Camarillo put up a .288 batting average with 72 hits and nine stolen bases. On defense, he boasted a .961 fielding percentage which helped his draft stock as a potential impact six.
Aschenbeck also showed ample promise during the season. He achieved a 1.78 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 32 appearances and quickly became the Aggies' most coveted closer, especially down the stretch. In the pros, he's likely to develop into a solid reliever and could very well find himself in the rotation either in Chicago or elsewhere.
As the rest of the MLB regular season rages on following Tuesday's All-Star Game, both players will have the chance to decide what to do next. If that ends up being staying in College Station, they could certainly help Earley and company reach Omaha once again.
If not, they've got an equally exciting opportunity in the next stages of their careers.
Only time will tell which they pick.