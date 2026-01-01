Johnny Manziel Releases Odd Statement in Response to ESPN Criticism

Right before the Texas A&M Aggies was scheduled to host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field two weeks ago, former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was slated for an appearance as guest picker for the game on College GameDay, who paid College Station a visit on the day of the game.

However, as we all know, Manziel failed to meet his commitment due to a reason he deemed was "outside of his control," which ended up being the former Heisman winner suffering from norovirus.

And after Rece Davis put the signal caller on blast for missing his appearance, many believed that Manziel was at odds with the entire GameDay panel, which includes Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard, but Manziel assured this wasn't the case, in a pretty peculiar way.

Did Johnny Manziel Turn an Apology into a Gambling Ad?

On Instagram late Tuesday evening, Manziel posted a graphic on his personal Instagram that explained that he was just fine with Pat McAfee and the rest of the analysts at ESPN after the no-show, before essentially turning it into an online ad for the web-based betting platform Kalshi.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) celebrates their 29-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The post reads as followed:

"There's been plenty of speculation lately. I'm good with ESPN. I'm good with McAfee.

If you want to keep guessing, you can now do it officially. Thanks to Kalshi, you can trade on whether I'll be back on College GameDay in 2026.

The market currently gives me a 34% chance of being back on set next season. If you think that number's low, take the other side.

To the Aggie fans - big things coming in '26. I'm bullish on Texas A&M football and excited for what's ahead.

Happy New Year."

Um, okay. Thanks for letting us know?

It seems as though the former Heisman winner is really investing in the "money" part of his nickname.

The post doesn't exactly help the Kerrville, TX native, especially after he was seen in Miami at the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul the night before his scheduled appearance at his alma mater.

Due to Manziel's no-show in College Station two weeks ago, former A&M basketball player and two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso was called on in relief for the guest picker as the Aggies fell to the Hurricanes 10-3, dashing Texas A&M's national championship hopes right in front of "The 12th Man."