A Change Is Coming To The CFB Class Signing Limit

College football signing classes could be growing in size sooner than later

The NCAA is expected to make a decision on expanding signing class limits soon, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

As it stands now, each school is permitted to sign 25 players per recruiting class, but that's expected to increase, and it could be soon enough to affect the signing class for 2022.

Per Dellenger's report, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is looking to finalize a proposal to counter the effects of the expanded NCAA Transfer Portal rules, which now allows student-athletes to transfer one time without penalty.

Under this new proposal, teams will still be limited to 25-person classes, but programs would now get extra spots for players that left the team on their own through the transfer portal, up to a certain capped limit.

Dellenger breaks it down this way:

For instance, a school that loses five players to the portal can sign 30 new players. A school that loses 10 players to the portal can sign 32 new signees, if the cap were seven. The replacement cap has not been finalized. In fact, other proposals are being discussed as well, including one that simply increases the total signees to 30, 32 or 35. Another proposal, still being vetted, would require a school to use its 25 spots on high school players and would give a school an additional five to seven spots for transfers.

The scholarship limit for each team will still be 85, but this new arrangement would give programs the opportunity to extend scholarship offers to maintain full rosters for the regular season.

This could be good news for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, who have been affected by the new transfer portal rules just like other college programs.

As a result of the recruiting power of Fisher and his staff, the Aggies have lost some of the older players who were recruited by former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Fisher's top recruiting classes have brought in better talent, and as a result, those older players are opting to play somewhere else.

Under this new signing class proposal, Fisher and his staff would be able to "restock" the talent with new scholarship athletes for the program.

