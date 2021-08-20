Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Ole Miss

Texas A&M heads to Oxford to take on an up and coming Ole Miss team looking to take a step forward in 2021

Heading towards the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford and face the Ole Miss Rebels, and second-year coach Lane Kiffin

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies will face a Rebels squad that boasts one arguably the most dangerous offensive attack in the SEC

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Ole Miss with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Rebels' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Oxford to take on the Rebels at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M will head to Oxford on November 13 in the midst of an SEC West chase, and an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception.

However, they cannot overlook the Rebels, who field one of, if not THE most dangerous offensive attack in the entire country behind the arm of Matt Corral, and the mind of Lane Kiffin.

The Aggies have traditionally handled Ole Miss, but the Rebels have always made it tough. Here, the Rebels offense is just a little bit too much, and the Aggies will fall victim to their second defeat of the season.

Ole Miss 37, Texas A&M 34

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

I've gone on record saying that if Ole Miss was just playing offense, they'd win the SEC in 2021. Even with the losses of Kenny Yeboah and Elijah Moore, Jeff Lebby and Lane Kiffin have the quarterback in Matt Corral and the offensive line to score 50-plus a game.

The defense? They'll be giving up 50-plus a game.

This could be a challenge for A&M since last season, the game was canceled due to COVID-19. There's no film of the mistakes they could have made last fall and even more so, there's nothing positive from either side of the football.

This is a trap game, but it only hurts in the form of perhaps ranking. Seth Small gets another hero moment against the Rebels in Oxford .

Texas A&M 41, Ole Miss 38

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The Ole Miss Rebels very well might be one of the more difficult games on the Aggies’ schedule. Lane Kiffin is a great offensive mind with regards to college football and that’s evidenced by the Rebels having the third-best offense in the country. They return quarterback Matt Corral and should have another potent offense.



However, the Aggies have matched up well against Ole Miss in the Jimbo Fisher era, and the Aggies’ defense should be able to contain Kiffin’s offense. Texas A&M should be able to win convincingly.



Texas A&M 41, Ole Miss 21