New Mexico Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M in Week 3

New Mexico comes to Kyle Field with an upgraded QB and offense.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their nonconference schedule Saturday at Kyle Field against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Lobos are looking to turn things around from a forgettable 2020, and are off to a good start at 2-0.

READ MORE: Should Texas A&M Fans Be Weary Of Zach Calzada As QB1?

UNM ranked 95th in passing nationally last season at 198.0 yards per game. That's changed with Kentucky graduate transfer Terry Wilson at quarterback. Wilson was a bona fide SEC starter with 25 SEC games under his belt, and a huge upgrade for the Lobos.

Through two games against Houston Baptist and in-state rival New Mexico State, Wilson has passed for 556 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. That's an average of 278 yards per game, already a huge increase over last season.

The Lobos rushed for 195.7 yards per game in 2020. That was good enough for 36th nationally since there was no real option at quarterback. That's dropped to 153.5 yards per game this season with the added emphasis on the passing game.

LISTEN: Here's Why The Aggies Are Fine After Struggling Against Colorado

New Mexico averaged of just 23.9 points in 2020, 96th in the country. Through two games in 2021 that's increased to 30.5.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com's through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

QB Terry Wilson

The keys to the car were handed to Wilson as soon as he committed as a graduate transfer. He went 17-8 as a starter with the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC and brings some much-needed experience to the quarterback position for the Lobos.

RB Bobby Cole

The Lobos leading rusher from last season returns and was one of the few bright spots on offense last season. Cole led a strong running attack which netted him six touchdowns and 548 rushing yards in 2020.

In two games, Cole has 30 carries for 144 yards.

C Kyle Stapley

The Lobos offensive line is full of veterans, and the anchor of that line is Kyle Stapley. He missed spring while nursing a knee injury, but when healthy has All-Mountain West talent.

WR Mannie Logan-Greene

Logan-Greene was the receiving leader for the Lobos in 2020 with 23 catches for 222 yards. Now that he's involved in more of a pass-first offense, he's totaled 9 catches for 116 yards.

CONTINUE READING: NFL Aggies: How Did Texas A&M Alumni Perform This Weekend?



Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here