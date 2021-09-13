NFL Aggies: How Did Texas A&M Alumni Perform This Weekend?

During week 1 of the NFL season, several Aggies shined on the field.

Texas A&M football is a premier program seeking out premier players. Most of those premier players make it to the 'next level' and continue their football careers in the NFL, the top of the football career mountain.

There are currently 34 former Aggies either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played during their 2021 debuts this weekend:

QB Ryan Tannehill - The eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft completed 21 of 35 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and was sacked six times for 56 yards in the 38-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' wideout caught five passes for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns in a blowout victory against the Tennessee Titans.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns' defensive star tallied four combined tackles, one solo, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits while playing 77 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps in a 33-29 loss in Kansas City.

LB Von Miller - The long-time Denver Broncos' standout had two sacks, three solo tackles, all for losses, and two quarterback hits in the Broncos' 27-13 win over the New York Giants.

WR Mike Evans - The Tampa Bay wideout recorded three catches on six targets for 24 yards in the 31-29 win over Dallas on Thursday night.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker missed a 55-yard field goal on his only attempt but was successful on three extra-point attempts in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 97 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in an opening day 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Matthews was a bright spot on an otherwise abysmal Falcons' offensive line.

P Braden Mann - Had one punt for 56 yards in the 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

S Donovan Wilson - The Dallas Cowboys' safety played 85 percent of the defensive snaps on Thursday night and made a brief appearance on offense in a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay.

DL Kingsley Keke - Played 50 percent of defensive snaps and 32 percent of special teams plays on Sunday afternoon and assisted on two tackles in the 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

S Armani Watts - Played 24 percent of defensive snaps and 79 percent of special teams plays on Sunday and assisted on one tackle in the 33-29 win over Cleveland.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The 2021 fourth-round pick played all offensive snaps in the 23-16 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

OL Erik McCoy - Played 8 percent of the offensive snaps in the 38-3 win over Green Bay.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Saw action on special teams for the New York Giants, playing 58 percent of the special teams plays in the 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

LB Buddy Johnson - Saw special teams action playing 13 percent of snaps in the 23-16 win at Buffalo.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback saw action on 78 percent of the special teams plays in the 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Was not targeted while playing 18 percent of the offensive snaps along with 39 percent of the special teams plays in the 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

