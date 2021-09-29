What Changes Will The Offense Make Against Mississippi State?

The A&M offense is clearly struggling right now, and things might not get easier against a run-stopping Bulldogs defense. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Most of Texas A&M’s personnel losses from a very successful 2020 campaign were on the offensive side of the ball, and back during a spring ball, the projected 2021 lineup seemed like it would be adequate barring any injuries.

Injuries, however, are part of the game, and it seems that’s at least part of what’s handcuffing the Aggies’ offense right now. Projected starters like Luke Matthews and Haynes King have fallen to injury early, and A&M seems unable to adapt.

On Saturday, only running back Isaiah Spiller, receiver Ainias Smith, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer were lined up in the exact same positions as they were against North Carolina in the Orange Bowl last season. Offensive line anchor Kenyon Green played in three different spots on the line against Arkansas.

The offense must adapt to the injuries and the perceived lack of talent and ability at crucial positions on the offense.

The rest of the Aggies’ season is in the hands of head coach Jimbo Fisher and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. They must adapt the offensive scheme to make backup quarterback Zach Calzada more comfortable in the pocket, and more confident in his ability.

How? Let’s discuss.

