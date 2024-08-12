'Offensive Weapon!' Aggies OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams Talks Family Texas A&M Transfer
For Ar'maj Reed-Adams, coming to Texas A&M was more than just an opportunity to showcase his abilities in SEC play.
It's a chance for him to do what his mom never got to and make her Aggie spirit proud.
"My mom always wanted to come here. She was like, 6'2 so she played basketball and had a scholarship offer to come here to A&M, but didn't end up coming because my grandma had a heart attack so she stayed home and so I got a picture of my mom and my aunties in their Aggie tees and A&M gear, saying '12th Man' since kids, you know? I've always been a fan and been wanting to come here. Plus, I love Coach Elko and Coach Moffitt," Reed-Adams said in a fall camp media session Monday afternoon.
Fueled by his and his family's love for the school, the DeSoto, TX lineman is more than happy to be back home in Texas playing at Kyle Field.
"Ooh, it's a different feeling. It's nothing like I've ever seen," Reed-Adams said. "I can't wait to get out there 110 (thousand) strong and kick some ass."
In his media session, Reed-Adams spoke of his confidence playing anywhere on the offensive line and even came up with a new position for himself.
"(I could play) anywhere. I joke around with the guys, telling them I'm not an offensive lineman, I'm a 'OW,' meaning 'offensive weapon.' I'll line up at X (receiver) if you need me to," Reed-Adams said.
Reed-Adams also spoke highly of A&M offensive line coach, Adam Cushing, who like his fellow coaches, is in his first year in College Station.
"Coach Cushing is a great coach. We've been just fine-tuning a lot of these things," Reed-Adams said. "We got a lot of young guys, and I ain't never been around a group of young guys like this. They show you how to work and how to work hard."