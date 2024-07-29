'Our Opponent Is Faceless': Aggies Focused On Themselves In Season Opener, Not Notre Dame
As training camp inches closer for the new-look Texas A&M Aggies, they'll be preparing for a season with something to prove, but also with a lot to learn.
Mike Elko and his two new coordinators have entered the scene in College Station and already begun to turn things around culture-wise, though that shift's impact when it comes to on-field production has yet to be seen. Nonetheless, the Aggies are ready to get going on a new season.
And when they do, they won't be worrying about who they're facing as much as they'll be working to play up to the standard they've set for themselves.
"Our opponent is faceless," Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III said when asked about facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1. "We're training every single day to be our best selves, and we're going to go out there and puts our best foot forward and playing to the best of our ability."
Achieving a mindset as fixed as the one Texas A&M will be searching for next season isn't an easy task, so naturally, Zuhn III will play a large role in bringing his teammates along throughout training camp and into the start of the season.
That's a responsibility he doesn't take lightly.
"It's just a huge honor to be named captain," the lineman said. "To be able to represent my team and my teammates. ... It's such a privilege to have that voice, and it's really changed me as a leader."
"I've mostly been leading by example these past couple of years," he added. "but now being captain, I've really focused on being more of a vocal leader and reaching out to every player on the field, not just the offensive line."
If vocal is the goal, perhaps the Aggies won't be saying "Notre Dame" very often — it would fit their faceless opponent theme, after all — but that doesn't mean they won't be preparing any less diligently.
Especially against a quarterback with an extremely familiar face for coach Mike Elko.
"Riley's a phenomenal quarterback," Elko said of former Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard. "He's a phenomenal competitor. He obviously played a huge role in our success at Duke and in a lot of ways me getting this job here at Texas A&M, so the irony of playing against him in the opener certainly isn't lost on me."
Getting past the Fighting Irish won't be a cakewalk for the Aggies, who will need to show out on both sides of the ball if they want to emerge victorious. Luckily, Elko's familiarity might come in handy.
That, and the Aggies' refusal to get caught up in the name of their opponents. They're going out with an intent to win, regardless of who stands on the other side of the field. That's the way they choose to see it, at least.
For the Aggies, it's all about the Aggies.
"The sky is our limit this season," Zuhn III said. "We've had some disappointing years in the past, and we just use that as fuel. It makes us work harder every single day. I can't wait for this season.
"We're going to show people who we are."