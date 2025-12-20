Recapping Texas A&M Volleyball's Incredible Journey to the National Championship Game

Texas A&M volleyball has advanced to its first National Championship game in program history, after stunning a couple of teams in the tournament. The road to the National Championship match has been nothing short of easy, as the Aggies have defeated two No. 1 seeds so far in the tournament.

In just his third season leading Texas A&M volleyball, Jamie Morrison has led his team to the first National Championship in program history. Morrison has advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of his three seasons with the Aggies.

With the Aggies facing No. 1 Kentucky in the National Championship game, it will be an all Southeastern Conference matchup. With Kentucky being a No. 1 seed, the Aggies have the opportunity to beat three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies Road To The National Championship

Dec 14, 2025; Lincoln, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) and libero Ava Underwood (12) embrace after a point against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fifth set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

vs. Campbell, W 3-0

For the round of 64, Texas A&M faced Campbell, where Logan Lednicky was the star as she recorded 18 kills. The Aggies took care of business quickly as they swept Campbell in three straight sets, not letting them score any more than 20 points.

vs. TCU, W 3-1

The Aggies then faced TCU, a team who beat Texas A&M earlier in the season in a five set thriller, yet on their home court, the Aggies weren't going to let the Horned Frogs gain a second victory. After TCU took the first set 25-23, the Aggies went on to win the next three sets, sending them to Lincoln, Nebraska to face a hungry Louisville team.

vs. Louisville, W 3-2

The match against Louisville was looking very favorable for the Cardinals as they were able to go up two sets to none on the Aggies, forcing A&M to complete a reverse sweep, one of the hardest tasks to accomplish in volleyball.

With the season on the line, the Aggies fought back to win the next three sets, as three Aggies had double digit kills. Lednicky, Kyndal Stowers and Emily Hellmuth led the Aggies with 20, 17 and 12 kills respectively.

vs. Nebraska, W 3-2

The Aggies then faced the ultimate test of the season as they faced undefeated Nebraska on its home court in Lincoln. The Aggies took the first two sets from the Cornhuskers which was followed by a gritty 37-35 Set 4 that fell in favor of Nebraska.

Once again, the Aggies were led by heavy hitters Stowers and Lednicky, yet the block from Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins was something truly special.

vs. Pittsburgh, W 3-0

In the Final Four, the Aggies played one of the most dominate teams in the tournament in Pitt, a team who hadn't been swept all season long. With the defending national player of the year on the other side of the net, the Aggies didn't blink as they took care of business in three straight sets, sending themselves to the first National Championship game in program history.

The Aggies have landed a spot in the National Championship where they will face another No. 1 seed in Kentucky, a team who beat the Aggies earlier this season.