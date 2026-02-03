Texas A&M Continues To Rise in Latest Bracketology Update

After four straight wins in SEC conference play, the Texas A&M Aggies are finally climbing in the NCAA Tournament projections. Head coach Bucky McMillan and the Aggies just narrowly missed out on making a top-25 appearance with 83 votes in the recent AP Poll.

With a 17-4 start, Texas A&M climbed to a 7-seed in Joe Lunardi's recent Bracketology update. While it's good that the Aggies are finally getting some much-needed recognition, there's one downside to the program being projected as a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

If Texas A&M is looking to make a deep run in March Madness, they'd have to go through programs like No. 8 Houston and Saint Mary's. Navy, which is 17-6 this season, is also included in the Oklahoma City regional sub-brackets. With how the Cougars have played this season, they seem like a lock for the Final Four.

On the more positive side, Texas A&M looks to be a legitimate SEC title contender. With an elite offense and a defense that plays up to its competition, the gap between the Aggies and some of the best teams in the country seems to be shrinking every week.

Still Room to Grow for the Aggies

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan motions during the first half against the Montana Grizzlies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M will certainly face a tougher schedule in the remainder of the regular season. Over the next two weeks, the Aggies will face a talented Alabama program, No. 17 Florida, Missouri, and finally No. 15 Vanderbilt. While there's certainly a possibility for a loss in any of these matchups, each game also represents an opportunity for the Aggies to strengthen their tournament resume.

As McMillan has emphasized this season, he and his team are just focused on getting better every day. So far in conference play, that methodology has proven to be successful. If the program can find a way to pick up wins over the Gators and the Commodores, it could result in a drastic change in their tournament seeding.

A Balanced Attack on Offense

Dec 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts after making a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Aggies' success this season can be attributed to a variety of things. but the most prominent factor has to be their balanced offense. Currently averaging nearly 92 points per game (91.8), Texas A&M doesn't need to play a lot of defense to come away with a win.

The trio of Rashaun Agee, Rubén Dominguez, and Rylan Griffen have been the most consistent scorers for the Aggies this season. Agee leads the way in scoring with 13.9 points per game, with Dominguez and Griffen following with 12.9 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.

While Texas A&M's best scorers are hard to stop in their own right, this team has depth as well. Anybody can have a big night in McMillan's offensive system. Mackenzie Mgbako, Pop Isaacs, and Marcus Hill are all averaging over 10 points per game as well.

It's that type of balanced attack that makes the Texas A&M offense so difficult to slow down. With so many scoring options, there's reason to believe that the Aggies can contend with any program in the country.

