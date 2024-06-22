Ryan Prager Praised By Tennessee Head Coach Ahead of College World Series Final
It seems that Ryan Prager is already in the head of his opposition, and he hasn't even taken the mound yet.
On Friday, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello sat and spoke about facing Prager, an All-SEC lefty out of Dallas, TX. He weighed in on the upcoming matchup that is set to ensue against Texas A&M's ace.
"We'll have to go up against Prager. It will be the second time," Vitello said. "He's given a lot of people fits, either a lot of strikes from him, but he also gets guy to chase out of the zone a little bit. At this point in our league, you've got about as much experience as you're going to have. He's already thrown on the mound out there. It's up to us to put our best foot forward or to put ourselves forward and stay true to who we are. (Prager) will be trying to do the same thing."
Vitello has every right to stress about Prager's performance. The redshirted sophomore posted an intimidating 9-1 record to go along with 118 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA. An opponent's batting average of .216 is further proof that putting a bat to the ball is no easy task against Prager.
After a forgettable performance against the Oregon Ducks in the Super Regional that saw Prager surrender six earned runs in just one-and-two-thirds of an inning, he was able to find his groove again against Kentucky, going six-and-two-thirds, striking out four, and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
Texas A&M and Tennessee face off in Game One of the College World Series Final tonight at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.