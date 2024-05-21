Aggies Freshman Gavin Grahovac Named SEC Freshman of the Year
Texas A&M Aggies freshman Gavin Grahovac deals in firsts.
This season was his first at the collegiate level while he was the first batter to swing for the Aggies at the top of the order. And with a .322 batting average, 19 home runs and 59 RBI, he was often the first sign of life for Texas A&M as it rolled through SEC opponents.
Because of his stellar impact for a team that also spent time at No. 1 overall, Grahovac was honored during the SEC’s annual season awards. He not only made first team All-SEC, but was also named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
Grahovac joins a slew of Aggies honored with numerous awards, including Jackson Appel, who was named to the All-SEC First Team, Braden Montgomery, who earned the same distinction along with an All-Defensive nod with Jace LaViolette. Evan Aschenbeck rounded out the first-team selections, while Ryan Prager was named to the All-SEC second team and Caden Sorrell to the Freshman team.
Overall, Texas A&M put together a solid regular season with a strong roster top-to-bottom. Even Ryan Targac — the Aggies’ fallen-off senior who saw little time in his final season — was able to bat in the winning run over the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish out the year.
Grahovac has a long way to go within the Aggies’ organization, but his solid freshman year is certainly a good sign. As he continues to grow, so, too, will Texas A&M as it searches for a College World Series berth in just a few weeks.
If they manage to make it that far, it’ll only be icing on the cake for the freshman and his teammates.