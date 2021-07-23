Social Media Reactions To Texas And Oklahoma Possibly Joining The SEC

The sports internet was almost broken with reactions to this quickly developing story

The college football world was hit with a bombshell on Wednesday as the Houston Chronicle broke the news that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners wanted out of the Big 12, and had their eyes and hearts on the Southeastern Conference.

If the move happens, and at this point, it almost appears certain, Texas and Oklahoma would join former Big 12 rivals Texas A&M and Missouri.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Plan To Leave Big 12, SEC Top Option

Since Wednesday, multiple reports have followed the initial news. According to Kirk Bohls with the American-Statesman in Austin, Texas, it appears the two schools have has private discussions with the SEC for quite some time

This could mean the renewal of some old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rivalries. When Arkansas left the SWC for the SEC after the 1991 season, it meant the end of the Arkansas/Texas annual matchup as well as the traditional Thanksgiving game between Texas and Texas A&M. Some fans seem excited about being able to experience those again.

Not everyone is excited about the possible expansion, as Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has been outspoken about an attempt to block the deal.

READ MORE: Locked On Aggies: Can Texas A&M Actually Make It Work With Texas In The SEC?

If you can read between the proverbial lines, however, it appears that two things have already happened: Texas and Oklahoma have already decided to leave the Big 12, and the SEC is their top priority.

Regardless of who's side you're on and who who cheer for, the possible rebirth of the Texas A&M/Texas rivalry should be exciting news. And it might appear that rivalry could be hotter than ever.

Many more details will certainly come to light in the coming days but as of right now, it appears SEC expansion is on the horizon.

Stay with All Aggies online, on Twitter, and on Facebook as this story continues to develop.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News HereSign up for your premium membership to AllAggies.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook