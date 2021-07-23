Locked On Aggies: Can Texas A&M Actually Make It Work With Texas In The SEC?

On today's episode, will Aggies be willing to make it work should Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC?

Can Texas A&M actually make things work?

A decade after leaving the Big 12 conference, forcing a major conference realignment in college football, the Aggies could be seeing it happen again. This time, it would be with two former foe making big changes to their own programs.

As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, Texas and Oklahoma are potentially leaving Big 12 and have reached out to the Southeastern Conference about joining the powerhouse league. This should come at no surprise as both Missouri and A&M departed the Big 12 following the 2011 season.

Per sources told to SI's Ross Dellenger, the Big 12 athletic directors and their university presidents and chancellors held a videoconference Thursday evening to discuss the possible moves. Both OU and Texas were invited to the meeting but declined to participate in the call.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork made it clear that he hopes the Aggies remain the one team from the Lone Star State that remains the pride of southern football.

"We love being in the SEC. We love being the only program in the state of Texas, and we're going to maintain that position," Bjork said on the Paul Finebaum show. "We're going to maintain that position, but we're also going to make sure that we're a leader in college athletics and we'll see what the future holds."

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down how A&M and Texas can get along in the same conference one more.

