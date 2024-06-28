'Take the Red Pill!' Texas A&M Men's Hoops Reveals Team Motto for 2024
Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams has always been known for his unique team philosophies.
At times, they're cryptic. Sometimes, they're difficult to understand. But, once they become clear, it becomes clear why he's been such a strong leader for the Aggies — why the players on his team are so willing to buy into his vision and game plan.
This year, that plan revolves around a "The Matrix" reference.
"In our program, we say 'Take the red pill,'" Williams said. "The red pill is the truth. It's team rule No. 1: 'I'm the truth.'"
The Aggies, who have now made the NCAA Tournament two years in a row, aren't void of postseason success, but they're still a few pieces away from truly making the deep run they're hoping for. Last season, making the Sweet 16 was almost a reality, as Andersson Garcia made a deep 3-pointer with time expiring in the second round to send their matchup against Houston to overtime.
Ultimately, Williams and company fell short, and their season came to a close. Now, with some returning players and expected new faces, they'll look to try again, backed by what Williams is calling "The truth."
"Where organizations fail and where leaders fail," Williams explained. "It's when (they don't say) 'I'm the truth. ... They're not willing to tell others the truth because it's uncomfortable. It's hard.'"
"Even more so, you don't look in the mirror and tell yourself the truth. You're not self-aware enough to tell yourself the truth. You're not tough enough to tell yourself the truth."
That might look like Texas A&M admitting they're still a few pieces away, or it could simply look like the leaders — Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman and Solomon Washington — taking the initiative to perform well for themselves and push their teammates to do the same.
Next season, the Aggies will need to show a sense of togetherness if they want to make a push. They'll need to start strong in non-conference play and compete with every one of their conference opponents. That won't be easy, either, but they aren't expecting it to be.
Perhaps that's "The truth."
Opening night for the coach Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies is set for Nov. 4. Tipoff is to be determined.