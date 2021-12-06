Texas A&M's Fisher Weighs In On Projected First-Round Leal's Bowl Status

Texas A&M has been known for sending defensive linemen to the NFL for years. Another one is on his way, but will he close out his Aggie career in Jacksonville.

A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced last week he would declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following the 8-4 season. Leal, a projected first-round pick, did not state if he would suit for the Gator Bowl when the No. 25 Aggies take on No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3).

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if Leal could be expected to play on Dec. 31. The verdict is still out there, but Fisher believes his chances of suiting up are slim to none as of this point.

"I don't believe he will," Fisher said Sunday. "We'll have to wait and see for sure, but I don't believe he will. I'm sure he will go train and do the things he will do to get ready for the draft."

Leal was best known over the past two seasons for his versatility on the defensive line under the direction of coordinator Mike Elko. The Aggies weren't afraid to run more of a three-man pass rush due to the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman's strength and speed off the edge.

In 2021, the Aggies' defense finished third among all FBS teams in scoring (15.5 points per game). Leal played a critical role in both stopping the run and pass-rushing, recording 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with one forced fumble in 12 games.

"You lose a great player, but that's part of the world we live in today," Fisher said. "The guy has a chance to be a first round draft pick and most likely will, so that’s definitely got a big bearing on him and what we do. We have a lot of other players. We've played with injuries and guys out here and there all the time."

A former top-ranked recruit coming out of Judson High School in San Antonio, Leal was a three-year letterman with the 12th Man. He totaled 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks and one interception. He was named SEC defensive lineman of the week one time as a sophomore and the 2020 team Defensive MVP.

Fisher did not mention if any other players would be opting out of the bowl game as of this time. Several senior starters will leave for the NFL Draft, as well as several underclassmen, including names such as tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, running back Isaiah Spiller and wide receiver Ainias Smith."

Fisher said that A&M will play the starters who travel to the game and will play those who give them the best chance to win. Kick off time is set for 10 a.m.

"If the young guys develop in practice and we see they can help us in the game, that's great," Fisher said. "If not, we'll make our adjustments and play with the guys we've always play with."

