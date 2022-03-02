Texas A&M receiver Demond Demas was arrested on a family violence assault charge that occurred Saturday evening, according to the Houston Chronicle. Demas has been suspended from the university and is not currently with the football program.

According the statement filed to the Chronicle by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim was Demas' girlfriend. The report stated that "the defendant (Demas) pushed her head into the wall. Then she bit him on the shoulder. (She) reported that the defendant then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip."

Per the report, Demas and the woman have been in an intimate relationship for the over a year. Demas is currently being held in the Brazos County Jail.

This isn't the first time that Demas has been in trouble with authorities over a domestic dispute. In 2020, he was accused of hitting a woman who stated to be his girlfriend.

According to a report from the Chronicle, the woman's mother tried to reach out to the Texas A&M coaching staff to bring up the concerns of Demas striking her daughter. After an investigation by Texas A&M police and the Brazos County district attorney’s office, the family ultimately declined to press charges, and no arrest was made.

Demas, a former top prospect out of Tomball, played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman before being sidelined for the final two games of the year. He recorded 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork have not addressed the matter publicly as of this time.

