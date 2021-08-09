Texas A&M Media Day: Who Plays Quarterback For Aggies In September?

The Aggies defense is admittedly the strong side of the ball, but don’t sleep on the offense. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

One of the biggest question marks surrounding a Texas A&M playoff run in 2021 is the position of quarterback. Gone is four-year starter Kellen Mond, and in to replace him is one of two talents: Haynes King or Zach Calzada.

Over the weekend, we had a chance to hear from coaches and players about their thoughts on the upcoming season and what changes we might see across the board.

We heard from Aggies’ offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who commented on the skills and talents of both quarterbacks, as well as their “slight” differences.

He discussed the running game and the return of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, and how they stack up against the rest of the SEC. Dickey also commented on how the skill sets of Spiller and Achane can assist in the development of both young quarterbacks.

