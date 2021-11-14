Aggies Lose To Rebels 29-19; Game Log

In a game that some consider being the battle for third place in the SEC, the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday to take on the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss is 1-9 against the Aggies since the first meeting in 1911, including two wins vacated by the Rebels in 2014 and 2016. The programs only played four times before 2012 when A&M joined the SEC, and the Aggies currently hold a three-game winning streak over Ole Miss.

Both teams are mathematically still alive in the SEC West race and could play in Atlanta next month for the SEC Championship, but both would need considerable help.

More realistically, this game will decide which team will represent the SEC in the Fiesta or Citrus Bowl, of course, to be determined by those selection committees and the way the rest of the season plays out.

Either way, this could be considered a one-game playoff for which team has a New Year's Six bowl game berth, and which team might finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, closest to a College Football Playoff spot.

That, of course, will be one of the building blocks for a 2022 season that both teams hope are better than 2021.

The start of the game is being delayed for Miami-Florida State to finish.

FIRST QUARTER

Ole Miss wins the toss and begins their drive at the 25, and opens the game through the air immediately, taking just one minute to get to the Aggies' 21-yard line.

FIELD GOAL REBELS - Ole Miss takes the opening drive 58 yards on nine plays in 2:04 to take a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard Caden Costa field goal.

A&M will begin their first drive of the game from their own 30 and can go no further than 20 yards in five plays and punt back to the Rebels for a touchback.

A&M's Constantinou punts to the Ole Miss 5 for a fair catch. Time for the Aggies' defense to step up.

It takes just four plays and Corral's arm for the Rebels to cross midfield and then a wide-open Jahcour Pearson is missed in the end zone by Matt Corral.

A Rebels' touchdown run is nullified by a hold on the wide receiver.

TOUCHDOWN REBELS - Matt Corral passes complete to Dontario Drummond for 2 yards for a touchdown. 10-0 Rebels, with the scoring drive going 94 yards in 13 plays and taking 4:12 off the clock.

Corral is on fire early with 9-12 passing for 91 yards and one touchdown with 6:48 left in the first quarter.

The Aggies start from their own 24 on this possession and still cannot figure out the Ole Miss defense. Sam Williams is applying all the pressure tonight in the Aggies' backfield.

A&M punts again. Drummond returns for no gain to the Ole Miss 19. A&M has had two offensive drives for a total of 35 yards.

A&M gets its first 3 and out for the Rebels offense. First down Aggies at the A&M 30.

Achane with a nice run on first down then Demas with a 12-yard reception from Calzada. But the drive stalls. Constantinou punts again and the Rebels will start from their own 13.

The quarter ends with a Snoop Conner run for a loss after a Corral pass to Pearson of 48 yards.

The Aggies' worst quarter of football all season is over, as A&M is down 10-0 and it's not that close.

SECOND QUARTER

FUMBLE RECOVERY AGGIES - The quarter begins on a high note for the Aggies with Matt Corral sacked by Yulkeith Brown for a loss of 7 yards to the A&M 31, Corral fumbled, recovered by Tyree Johnson.

The turnover turns into another punt for Constantinou as the Aggies can only muster 11 yards on five plays. The punt goes 58 yards for a touchback.

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy goes 53 yards on a first and 10 from the Rebels 10-yard line.

Another Corral fumble inside the Aggies' 20 but this time Ole Miss recovered it way back at the 19, which might have saved four points as the Rebels will have to kick a field goal.

FIELD GOAL REBELS - Caden Costa is good from 32. A nine-play, 74-yard drive that took 2:55 off the clock. Rebels lead 13-0.

The Aggies start at their own 31 and cannot move the ball. It's another three-and-out for A&M and Constantinou kicks to the Rebels' 21.

Ole Miss has moved the ball all the way down to the Aggies' nine-yard line in just six plays.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS AGGIES - The Rebels go for it on fourth and goal from the two, and the A&M defense holds. First down Aggies with 4:05 left in the half.

SAFETY REBELS - Isaiah Spiller is tackled in the end zone for a safety. 15-0 Rebels.

After the safety, the Rebels play keep away from the Aggies offense and keep the ball for 3:03 before punting.

The Aggies run the half out after just two plays. At the half, it's Ole Miss leading 15-0.

THIRD QUARTER

A&M starts the second half with the ball at their own 25.

Demond Demas gets 'targeted' on a reception and is down. It's an 11-yard reception plus the 15 and Jake Springer is ejected from the game.

The Aggies are moving the ball for the first time tonight, and are in Rebels' territory for just the second play of the game.

Spiller is running the ball well on this drive, and Calzada is having success throwing to the outside.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES - Calzada misses an open Wydermyer at the goal line and the A&M must settle for a Seth Small field goal. it's a 12-play, 62-yard drive taking 4:57 off the clock. 15-3 Rebels.

Ole Miss takes over from their own 25 and goes three-and-out as the Aggies defense holds. The Mac Brown kick goes 54 yards to the Aggies 11 after A&M recovers an Ainias Smith muffed punt.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES - Devon Achane runs for 24 yards for a touchdown. It's 15-10 Rebels, as the Aggies are screaming back behind a much-improved second-half offensive line.

Ole Miss sustains another drive, wearing out the Aggies defense, but no points on the nine-play, 32-yard drive, and the Rebels punt.

A&M takes over from its own 19 and also has to punt after a three-and-out. Ole Miss takes possession from its own 45.

The Rebels get to the Aggies 23 and show field goal formation, but it's a fake and A&M sniffs it out. Aggies' ball, first and 10.

Calzada is finding targets and Wydermyer is getting involved. Watch out, Rebels.

Calzada's long bomb to Demas is right on target, but it's incomplete.

Achane runs for 21 yards on a third-and-six and the Aggies are threatening from the red zone.

Third and goal from the ten, and Jahmir Johnson gets called for a personal foul to move the Seth Small field goal back.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES - Seth Small connects from 43 yards out. it's 15-13 Ole Miss with 10:19 to play.

The Rebels begin from their own 25 and march down to the A&M 41 very quickly to bring up a third and eight and the Aggies blow up the wide receiver screen to Drummond for a loss of four yards at the 43.

7:08 to go and the Aggies will have the ball from their own 11.

INTERCEPTION REBELS - Calzada gets picked off by Ashanti Cistrunk at the A&M 15.

TOUCHDOWN REBELS - Snoop Conner runs for 13 yards for the Ole Miss touchdown, making the score 22-13 with 6:32 left in the game.

PICK SIX REBELS - The Aggies take back over from their own 36, and on third and ten, Calzada is intercepted for the second consecutive series, this time for a pick-six by AJ Finley for 52 yards. 29-13 Ole Miss.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES - Devon Achane runs for 9 yards for a touchdown. The Aggies took possession at their own 41 and drove 69 yards in six plays in 1:39 for the score. Rebels lead 29-19 after the two-point conversion is no good. There is 3:11 remaining in the game.

Ole Miss goes four-and-out and kicks back to the Aggies who run the clock out.

The Aggies suffer their third loss of the season, 29-19 to Ole Miss.