LISTEN: Texas A&M Bowl Projection

On Saturday, No. 11 Texas A&M's roller coaster of a season continues as it visits Oxford, Mississippi to play No. 12 Ole Miss.

The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are riding a four-game winning streak with wins over Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn during that time, while the Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are coming off a win over an impressive Liberty squad last Saturday.

It seems like this is said before every A&M game this season, but this is one of the most important games of the year for the Aggies. A&M and Ole Miss aren't just playing for positioning in the SEC West, but according to most experts, the Aggies and Rebels are competing for the SEC's third spot in the New Year's Six behind Georgia and Alabama.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports predicts the Aggies will play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1. In his scenario, No. 2 Alabama misses the College Football Playoff and heads to the Sugar Bowl.

The Athletics' Stewart Mandel thinks Georgia and Alabama both make the College Football Playoff, and A&M playing Wisconsin in the Citrus Bowl.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach differ. Bonagura has A&M playing No. 8 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, while Schlabach thinks the Aggies will match up against No. 6 Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl.

Brett Murphy from The Action Network has Georgia winning the SEC, Oklahoma winning the Big 12, Ohio State winning the Big Ten, and Oregon coming out on top of the Pac-12. In that scenario, Murphy has A&M matching up against Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl as a three-point favorite.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also predicts the Aggies will finish the season 10-2 before a meeting with current Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl.

Regardless of which bowl game A&M accepts an invite from, whether a New Year's Six or lower, it will be a disappointment after the expectations of fans, players, and coaches at the beginning of the season. But with a second-straight NY6 bowl victory, A&M would be sending a message to the rest of the country for 2022:

Here come the Aggies.

