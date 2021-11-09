Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Texas A&M Bowl Projection: Aggies vs. Ole Miss Might Mean More than You Think

    The No. 11 Aggies play the No. 12 Rebels on Saturday in a game that might have New Year's Day bowl implications - The Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
    Author:

    On Saturday, No. 11 Texas A&M's roller coaster of a season continues as it visits Oxford, Mississippi to play No. 12 Ole Miss.

    Welcome to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast from AllAggies.com and DSPMediaOnline.com.

    The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are riding a four-game winning streak with wins over Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn during that time, while the Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are coming off a win over an impressive Liberty squad last Saturday. 

    It seems like this is said before every A&M game this season, but this is one of the most important games of the year for the Aggies. A&M and Ole Miss aren't just playing for positioning in the SEC West, but according to most experts, the Aggies and Rebels are competing for the SEC's third spot in the New Year's Six behind Georgia and Alabama.

    Jerry Palm of CBS Sports predicts the Aggies will play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1. In his scenario, No. 2 Alabama misses the College Football Playoff and heads to the Sugar Bowl.

    The Athletics' Stewart Mandel thinks Georgia and Alabama both make the College Football Playoff, and A&M playing Wisconsin in the Citrus Bowl. 

    ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach differ. Bonagura has A&M playing No. 8 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, while Schlabach thinks the Aggies will match up against No. 6 Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl.

    Brett Murphy from The Action Network has Georgia winning the SEC, Oklahoma winning the Big 12, Ohio State winning the Big Ten, and Oregon coming out on top of the Pac-12. In that scenario, Murphy has A&M matching up against Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl as a three-point favorite.

    Brad Crawford of 247Sports also predicts the Aggies will finish the season 10-2 before a meeting with current Cincinnati  in the Fiesta Bowl.

    Regardless of which bowl game A&M accepts an invite from, whether a New Year's Six or lower, it will be a disappointment after the expectations of fans, players, and coaches at the beginning of the season. But with a second-straight NY6 bowl victory, A&M would be sending a message to the rest of the country for 2022:

    Here come the Aggies.

